A Highland Song Receives Brand-New Harmony Update

Those of you who have been enjoying A Highland Song have new content to try out, as the game has receieved the Harmony Update.

A Highland Song's Harmony Update adds new music and Landmarks feature.

Explore new narratives and secrets with dynamic storytelling and maps.

Engage in rhythm runs synced with lively Scottish tracks by Talisk and Fourth Moon.

Tackle the wilderness and survival elements as Moira in the Scottish Highlands.

Indie game developer and publisher Inkle has released a new update for A Highland Song, as players can experience the Harmony Update now. The update has added five new tracks from Scottish folk bands Talisk and Fourth Moon, along with the new Landmarks feature that allows you to see peak names and paths that you've already located (because why wouldn't you remember them), along with several new story surprises to come across. You can see more about it in the trailer above as the content is now live.

A Highland Song

Moira McKinnon is running away. A wild adventure through the Scottish Highlands, with open platforming and dynamic storytelling, maps, and music. To reach the sea, Moira must first cross the Scottish Highlands—a wilderness of paths, peaks, shortcuts, dangers, and song. Climb peaks to orient yourself and plan your next steps. Spelunk caves, scale cliffs, jump from rock to rock and slide down scree slopes as you make your way forward. Wind, rain and cold are your enemies. Moira is no superhero, and the Highlands are not to be underestimated. Shelter to survive. Collect and position 100 map fragments to discover faster routes. The hills are crisscrossed with paths: some well-trodden, others hidden away.

Platforming: Climb peaks to orient yourself and plan your next steps. Spelunk caves, scale cliffs, jump from rock to rock, and slide down scree slopes as you make your way forward.

Survival: Wind, rain, and cold are your enemies. Moira is no superhero, and the Highlands are not to be underestimated. Shelter to survive.

Navigation: Collect and position 100 map fragments to discover faster routes. The hills are crisscrossed with paths — some well-trodden, others hidden away.

Narrative: Learn the stories and the secrets of the hills, which are filled with lost things, echoes, and memories.

Rhythm Runs: Skip and jump through the valleys in time with lively Scottish music — now with five more tracks! The landscape forms itself around the shape of the music.

Replay: Get ready to make the journey more than once, because a single trip isn't nearly enough to discover the Highlands' deepest secrets.

