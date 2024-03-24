Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Returns Next Sunday; Season 2 Mini-Teaser Released

Check out the teaser for the return of Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends next Sunday, March 31st, at midnight on Adult Swim.

Looks like we won't have to wait until WonderCon 2024 weekend for some breaking news regarding the second season of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends. With the release of an epic mini-teaser, it was confirmed that the show will be returning on Sunday, March 31st, at midnight to Adult Swim.

But then again… wouldn't midnight make it April 1st? Hmmm…

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today by Adult Swim – with Smiling Friends back on the case next Sunday:

On Saturday, March 30th, WonderCon (Room North 200A) will be the home to an official panel where Cusack & Hadel will offer a "special look" at the upcoming season. Here's the official overview for the session: "Adult Swim's SMILING FRIENDS – Get ready for the return of Pim, Charlie, and the rest of the gang dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre and colorful world in the second season of SMILING FRIENDS! Join series co-creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a special look at the new season of the weirdly warm and oddly relatable workplace comedy that could only exist on Adult Swim." Here's a look back at the promo that was released earlier this month featuring the work of famed British clay animator Lee Hardcastle (The ABCs of Death, Rick and Morty: Summer's Sleepover):

And this was Adult Swim's personalized "ball drop" from New Year's Eve, ahead of the Smiling Friends marathon (but no news on the second season – as much as we were hoping otherwise):

October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2023 brought fans an update on how things were looking with the second season. Along with a confirmation that 2024 will bring Season 2, viewers can expect a wide range of visuals coming their way – from 2D & 3D to stop-motion & live-action. In addition, they can look forward to the return of none other than Ulysses Walter Frog – otherwise known as "Mr. Frog" from The Mr. Frog Show.

And since we have you here – and in case you might've missed it the first time around – here's a look back at what we humbly consider to be the funniest moment (a two-part moment, technically) from the first season – S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back." And just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back. Following that, we have a look back at the series overview and official trailer:

