MOUZ Become ESL Pro League Season 19 Champions

This evening, MOUZ has come out on top in the ESL Pro League, as the Counter-Strike team has become the Season 19 Champions.

Article Summary MOUZ clinches ESL Pro League Season 19 title with a 3-0 sweep over Vitality.

The team pockets $170k and earns an invite to IEM Cologne 2024.

Top 16 teams faced off, with Vitality and MOUZ making grand strides.

MOUZ's consistent dominance showcased through impressive playoffs performance.

After a week of intense Counter-Strike 2 competitions, the esports team MOUZ rose to the top and became the ESL Pro League Season 19 champions. The team managed to take out Team Vitality, one of the favorites going into this week's competition, as they held the finals today in Saint Julian's, Malta. Not only did MOUZ take the title, they did it in dominant fashion by sweeping Vitality 3-0. The team took home $170k of the $750k prize pool, and secured an invite to the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Cologne 2024 Group Stage. We have the full rundown below from ESL themselves.

ESL Pro League – Season 19 Playoffs

The Playoffs took place from May 7-12 and saw the top 16 teams compete in a single elimination bracket for a spot in the Grand Final. By the end of the second day there were just eight teams remaining, including EPL Season 17 winners FaZe Clan and IEM Cologne 2023 Champions G2 Esports. Despite an impressive run from both these teams, their journeys were cut short in the Quarterfinals by Team Vitality and reigning EPL Champions MOUZ, respectively.

The Semifinals saw Astralis pitted against Team Vitality, and MOUZ pitted against Complexity in the latter team's first-ever EPL Semifinal appearance. In an impressive display of resilience when tensions were at their highest, both Team Vitality and MOUZ managed to reverse sweep their opponents to secure their well-deserved spots in the Grand Final. Team Vitality put on an especially notable performance against Astralis in the Semifinals, winning through overtime in the second game and using their newfound momentum to secure the game three win.

Before Team Vitality and MOUZ continued their journey into the Grand Final for the moment of truth, however, it was the time for broadcast talents Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill and Janko "YNk" Paunović to show if they, too, have what it takes during the Grand Final of the Qiddiya 1v1 tournament. Following 20 fast-paced rounds, YNk came out on top with a score of 13-7. Pitting all ESL Pro League broadcast talent against each other over the course of the three-week-long season, the Qiddiya 1v1 tournament provided fans tuning in during the live broadcast with an additional unique and exhilarating competition.

Grand Final

Reigning EPL Champions MOUZ started off the first game strong on Inferno, picking up momentum and reaching 9-3 at halftime with little resistance. Despite some good rounds in the second half, Team Vitality were unable to bring it back, and MOUZ ultimately claimed the win with a score of 13-9. Game 2 started with an early 2-0 lead for Team Vitality, but MOUZ quickly shut that down, once again securing a 9-3 lead at halftime. Team Vitality's resilience shone through with back-to-back clutches in rounds 14 and 15, but it was not enough to keep MOUZ from closing out the game 13-8.

At this point, MOUZ were unstoppable, and their dominance continued into game 3, dropping only two rounds in the first half, and three in the second. Despite Team Vitality's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut having his highest rated S-tier LAN performance, the French organization ultimately fell short and it was MOUZ who secured the Champions title in a triumphant finish for the second season in a row.

