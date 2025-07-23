Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Scares Up Season 3 Renewal; Spinoff Series Being Eyed

Series star/EP Jenna Ortega and director/EP Tim Burton's Wednesday will be back for Season 3, with spinoff possibilities being considered.

Even though the second season of the series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday hasn't officially premiered yet, Ortega and Burton had some good news to share during a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Not only is the Netflix series returning for a third season, but the streamer and producers are eyeing spinoff possibilities. "It's something we're definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at," shared Gough. Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria added, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family." Hmmm… there were rumblings about an Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) spinoff…

Here's a look at the latest clip, followed by a look back at the opening six minutes of the second season:

Here's a look at what the "new" Nevermore Academy has to offer (normies need not apply), followed by what else we know about the return of the hit streaming series:

Here's what Ortega, Burton, Gough, Millar, and others shared about the second season, along with some great new looks at what's to come. Following that, we look back at some previously released previews for Netflix's Wednesday Season 2:

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on August 6th, followed by Part 2 on September 3rd. Now, here's a look at that "family portrait" video, followed by some additional Season 2 previews:

Wednesday Season 2: More of What You Need to Know…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

"I was kind of scared to go back because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long.' But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long it comes very naturally now," Myers shared during a profile interview with Variety. "Also, there's no harm in changing things up because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She's grown, and she's become more comfortable with herself." That's a perspective on Enid that Ortega also shared, adding that Myers' character is "a bit more of a badass this time around" and that "it's interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn't have to, she really does have a friend."

As for the actors who won't be returning for the second season, Myers notes that the direction in which the scripts and storylines travel during Season 2 will allow them to deal with any issues that might arise smoothly. "I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it's not a big worry. This season, especially, is so character-driven, and there's so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it," Myers explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!