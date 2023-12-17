Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, the addams family, uncle fester, wednesday

Wednesday Universe Expanding? Netflix Eyes Uncle Fester Series: Report

Reports are that Netflix is looking to expand the universe of its Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday - including an Uncle Fester spinoff series.

If you're a fan who was waiting on news of the second season of Al Gough & Miles Millar's Tim Burton-directed, Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday, then last month was a pretty good month for you. With an April 2024 filming start being eyed, it was confirmed that production would be moving from Romania to Ireland. Now, Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix is interested in a spinoff spotlighting Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester – with the "bigger picture" plan of using Wednesday to build out an "Addams Family" universe. The report notes that the project is in its very early stages of development, with no guarantee of a series green light at this point. What could also prove interesting is the possibility of spinoff projects bringing Netflix and Amazon together – with the latter gaining the rights to "The Addams Family" after purchasing MGM and producing the series under the title.

Here's a look at Ortega, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) tackling your toughest Wednesday theories and letting you know if you're on the right track – with the foursome confirming that a new member of the Addams family will be introduced during the second season:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Discusses Season 2

Over the past summer, we learned more thematic specifics when it comes to what viewers can expect with Season 2, thanks to a conversation between Ortega and Elle Fanning (Hulu's The Great) as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega shared during the conversation. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." With her new producing title for the second season, Ortega can now be a part of the creative process for the season right from the jump.

Jenna Ortega teases #Wednesday Season 2: "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more…I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." https://t.co/MqDrkNvX1E pic.twitter.com/Mv7SinRUdJ — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative," Ortega explained. "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," Ortega continued. "And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!