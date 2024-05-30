Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bill skarsgard, IT, max, welcome to derry

Welcome to Derry: Bill Skarsgård Returns as Pennywise for "It" Series

Bill Skarsgård will be reprising his role as Pennywise and executive-producing Max's upcoming "It" prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

It was at the end of 2023 when we learned the news that Warner Bros. Television, filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two), and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) Welcome to Derry: From The World of "It" would be hitting our screens in 2025 – with a brief look included in Max's "The One To Watch In 2024." Now, Deadline Hollywood is sharing some news exclusively that will definitely make the wait more than worth it. Bill Skarsgård has been tapped to reprise his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and executive produce. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer).

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!" said King in a statement when the news was released. The Muschiettis added, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'It' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'It' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror." "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime; it's a dream come true – or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

