Why The White Lotus Composer Won't Be Checking In for Season 4

The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer revealed that he won't be back for Season 4 due to creative conflicts with series creator Mike White.

With the 90-minute third season finale set to hit this Sunday, here's what we know about the future of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus. The hit series will be returning for a fourth season – but composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer won't be. During an interview with the New York Times, Tapia de Veer shared that he and White have had creative conflicts in the past and that they came to a head during the third season over the new theme song – one that's sans the "ooh-loo-loo-loos" that fans have grown accustomed to. The Emmy Award-winner shared that White was more interested in "background music" for Season 3, "a song that is more like something you would listen to in Ibiza, in some clubby place with a chill, sexy vibe." Tapia de Veer had the idea to offer a longer version to viewers, too (which you can check out above).

"I texted the producer, and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the 'ooh-loo-loo-loos' because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway. He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn't happy about that," Tapia de Veer shared. "I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything." In terms of his departure from the series, the composer revealed how he informed the team that he was departing the series but was looking to hold off on telling White "for the shock and whatever," but White learned ahead of time. "I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving. I didn't tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn't think that they were going to tell him. At some point, he heard about that," he said.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" – Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode preview released for the season finale, followed by a look behind the scenes at S03E07: "Killer Instincts":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

