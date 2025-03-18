Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Searches for a Missing Teen Tonight; S03E11/S03E12 Previews

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Will Trent. Plus, we have a look at what's ahead with overviews for S03E11 and S03E12.

Welcome to BCTV's very first round of previews for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez -starring series Will Trent. We're going to be keeping it direct and to the point for our first edition – but we will be adding some cool stuff along the way once we get ourselves situated. This week, we have a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for S03E10: "Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams" – with Will (Rodríguez) investigating a missing teenage girl and more. But that's not all, because we also have a look ahead to the next two episodes with official overviews for S03E11: "Best of Your Recollection" and S03E12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" – with both containing some interesting intel on what's ahead.

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 10-12 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 10: "Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl, uncovering betrayals among those closest to her. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) explore the death of a regular at the local sandwich shop while Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Elijah's relationship deepens. Written by Aja Hoggatt.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 11: "Best of Your Recollection" – After a traumatic shooting, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) faces a tense internal investigation and the fallout from his actions. Meanwhile, his friendship with Faith (Iantha Richardson) is put to the test, and Will finds himself torn between his lingering feelings for Marion (Gina Rodriguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen). Written by Rebecca Murga.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" – While grappling with his own trauma, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. Written by Laura Snow.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

