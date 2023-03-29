Wonder Man Reportedly Casts Demetrius Grosse in Key Role

Marvel Studios and Disney+'s live-action Wonder Man series has reportedly cast Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) in a key role.

So it looks like filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) & writer-producer Andrew Guest's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) live-action take on the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man is making this casting round a "family" affair. TVLine is reporting that Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger) is set to join lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his role return as Trevor Slattery), and Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead) on the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series. Filming is expected to begin this spring, and though neither Marvel Studios nor Disney+ has confirmed the reporting, Grosse has reportedly been tapped for the role of Eric Williams, brother of Simon (Abdul-Mateen II), who would go on to become the scythe-wielding Grim Reaper in the comics.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

