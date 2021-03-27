WrestleMania: Daniel Bryan Added to Universal Title Match 3-Way

The match between Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania will now be a triple threat, with Daniel Bryan also competing for the gold at the biggest wrestling event of the year. Adam Pearce made the match in the main event of this week's WWE Smackdown, resulting in a brawl between all three competitors. That brawl ended with Edge standing tall and nearly delivering a conchairto on Bryan, but WWE officials broke things up and Bryan was able to escape.

Here's video released by WWE from Smackdown showing what led up to the WrestleMania changes, starting with Bryan's request for a Universal Championship rematch at the start of the show.

WWE has also released the rest of the video highlights from WWE Smackdown, many of which had WrestleMania implications.

Additionally, here's some clips of backstage interviews that didn't air during last night's show.

And though none of these competitors are likely to make it to WrestleMania, here's the video highlights from 205 Live:

WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock for US viewers on April 10th and 11th. The show will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but instead of inside the Thunderdome set, WrestleMania will take place in front of a live crowd this year, though the exact capacity of the stadium with coronavirus safety protocols is currently unknown.