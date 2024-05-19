Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Fans "Are Just Going to Have to Be Patient" for Season 2

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' head of animation, explains why X-Men '97 fans will have to be patient when it comes to a second season.

With the success of X-Men '97, there's a much brighter spotlight on Marvel Studios' animation side of things than we've seen in some time. Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, has been making the rounds since the season final, offering updates on a number of upcoming projects. One of the biggest questions that he's been getting has to do with what's next for our mutants in terms of a second season. Translation? When can we expect Season 1? "We were lucky enough to get the green light before we aired, so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us," Winderbaum explained during an interview with ComicBook. While learning that there would be a second season before the first season debuted helped cut down on the production lag-time between seasons, Winderbaum reminded fans that "it takes a long time" for a season to come to life. "It's still an animatic phase," Wanderbaum shared. "Animation takes so long to make, as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in 'Invincible' Season 2. They just nailed it so hard; it is the greatest," he added.

Heading into the weekend, series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Winderbaum would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!