Creature Commandos Preview Set for Annecy in June; New Logo Look

DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's animated series take on Creature Commandos will be previewed during Annecy Festival 2024.

Though DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming adaptation of writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos won't be hitting screens until later this year, attendees of this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 9-15) will be getting an early look at the animated series and what went into bringing it to the small screen. Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) are all set to be represented at this year's festival – with first looks at New Line Cinema & Warner Bros. Animation's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, The Amazing World of Gumball, the world premiere of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – and, of course, Creature Commandos. During the "Making of" Session, Rick Morales (supervising producer) and Balak Yves (supervising director) will offer attendees a look behind the curtain and "into the artistry and creative processes" behind what will be our first formal, official introduction to Gunn's & Safran's New DCU. Here's a new look at the series logo that was released with the news:

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

