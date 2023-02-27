WWE Raw Preview: Lita in a Championship Match Tonight, More Lita has a championship match. The Miz has a very important announcement. Brock Lesnar has a challenge to accept. And lots more is planned for WWE Raw tonight.

WWE Hall-of-Famer Lita gets a shot at gold tonight on WWE Raw. Lita will team with Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL for the Women's World Championship on the show tonight. Will we see a title change weeks before WrestleMania? It's not like WWE has historically put a lot of planning into those titles, so why not?

That's just the start of what Triple H (and maybe Vince McMahon) have planned for tonight's episode of WWE Raw. We'll also find out tonight whether or not Brock Lesnar will accept the challenge from Omos for a match at WrestleMania. Come on. You know Vince is booking this one.

Meanwhile, The Miz is apparently the Tony Khan of WWE, because he has an important announcement tonight. And he'll deliver it on a special Hollywood edition of Miz TV. Oh, I hope they get an A-list star like Mr. Belding to be the guest on this one. Is that guy still alive? Anyway, WWE.com elaborates:

Next week, "Miz TV" will go Hollywood as The Miz presents a WrestleMania edition of his famed talk show. The Miz has promised he will reveal big news regarding The Showcase of the Immortals. What has The Miz got in store as The Road to WrestleMania gets increasingly rocky for all the WWE Superstars? You do not want to miss this glam-sized edition of "Miz TV," tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Asuka will face Carmella on WWE Raw tonight as well, and Carmella had some words on Twitter:

Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match…. Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she's ready for ME. 🤑 https://t.co/IaQWWx7mVt — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) February 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yeah, nobody is buying that, Carmella.

Finally, Piper Niven will step into the ring with Candice LaRae tonight on WWE Raw. If LeRae wins, Niven has to go back to being called Doudrop, and then we know for sure that Vince is back in charge of creative. WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7C on USA Network.

