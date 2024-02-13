Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Spending Snow Day Reading Scripts

Showrunner Scott Snyder is spending his snow day reading scripts from Prime Video's take on his & artist Jock's comic book series Wytches.

Article Summary Showrunner Scott Snyder is reading scripts from Prime Video's 'Wytches' adaptation on his snow day.

Writers' room for 'Wytches' Season 1 concludes, with Season 2 set to start in Spring.

Snyder hints at a unique horror experience, comparing it to works of Barker and Carpenter.

The animated series will mirror Jock's artwork and offer a distinctive, present-day horror.

Earlier this month, Showrunner Scott Snyder confirmed that a major milestone had been achieved regarding Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. That's right, the writers' room had officially wrapped work on the first season – which meant that it was time for visual development meetings. And let's not forget that Snyder previously confirmed that the writers' room for Season 2 is expected to start up this Spring – while production on the first season continues. To be honest, we didn't think that we would be hearing from Snyder for a little while longer – but Mother Nature had other plans. Staying inside on a snowy day (we feel his pain), Snyder shared his "Snow Day reading" selections – a series of scripts from the first season. Now, if Snyder wouldn't mind DMing them over to us, we would be more than happy to spend our snow day reading them, too. Hey… we had to try…

Here's a look at Snyder offering a look at how he plans on spending his snow day – as we spend our snow day reporting on what Snyder is doing on his snow day. Wait… as we having an "Inception" moment? Anyway – here's a look!

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!