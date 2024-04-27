Posted in: AMC, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Carol Peletier, Daryl Dixon, michonne, Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead, Valhalla Entertainement

The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy

Valhalla Entertainment's post honoring Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon & Michonne as The Walking Dead's "Big 3" was NOT well-received by Carol fans.

Article Summary Valhalla Entertainment's TWD "Big 3" tweet sparks backlash from Carol fans.

Debates continue over whether Carol or Michonne deserves the third spot.

Company apologizes, claiming no disrespect meant to actors or characters.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2 set to premiere in June.

Well, that didn't quite turn out like production company Valhalla Entertainment. Here's the thing about AMC's The Walking Dead. When it comes to who "The Big 2" are, the general consensus is that it's Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Norman Reedus's Daryl Dixon. But when you talk who "The Big Three" are? Well, that can get a bit ugly. On the one hand, fans of Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier – as well as "Caryl" stanners – make a strong argument that her having been with the series since the first season and her milestone contributions over the course of her run make Carol the obvious contender. On the other hand, fans of Danai Gurira's Michonne argue that while the character may have come aboard the long-running series later than Carol, Michonne has impacted the original series & franchise universe overall in ways that elevate her into that third spot (with "The Ones Who Live" driving the point home, though "The Book of Carol" may just even the playing field again).

Personally? We side with Michonne – with the full understanding that it could just as easily be Carol, too. For us, it's a "photo-finish." On Friday, Valhalla Entertainment made its feelings known on who "The Big Three" are – and it did not make Carol fans happy. Taking to social media, Valhalla Entertainment celebrated Rick, Daryl & Michonne as "The Big 3" with some behind-the-scenes looks at Lincoln, Reedus & Gurira. Well, let's just say that they heard about it from some very unhappy Carol fans – so much so that the production company released a statement post on social media apologizing for any unintended disrespect. "Hi #TWDFamily, it was not our intention to exclude anyone or minimize an actor's/character's role in the #TWDUniverse," the post from Valhalla Entertainment began. "We love all of our cast members equally! Thanks for keeping us accountable, #TWDFamily."

Hi #TWDFamily, it was not our intention to exclude anyone or minimize an actor's/character's role in the #TWDUniverse. We love all of our cast members equally! Thanks for keeping us accountable #TWDFamily. — ValhallaEnt (@valhallapics) April 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. In addition, the second season will have its world premiere on June 8th at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

