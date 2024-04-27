Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, KORO.GAMES, Necroking

Tactical Roguelite Necroking Offers New Open Playtest

Alawar has a new Open Playtest available for Necroking, giving player a chance to try the game as the developers work on it.

Article Summary Open Playtest for tactical roguelite Necroking now on Steam by KORO.GAMES and Alawar.

Take on the role of a necromancer, craft creatures and spread decadence.

Necroking merges classic turn-based tactics with modern roguelite design.

Command over 30 undead units in real-time tactical battles with diverse challenges.

Indie game developer KORO.GAMES and publisher Alawar have launched a new Open Playtest for their tactical roguelite game, Necroking. In case you haven't seen this one, the game is a turn-based tactical roguelite with deckbuilding mechanics built in as you take on the role of the Master of Necromancy. Your job is to bring death, decay, and destruction to settlements and villages all around as you craft our creatures and other problems to trouble the people in those areas. The Open Playtest is available on Steam right now; all you need to do is request access and try it out while it's available. No word yet on if/when the game will come to Early Access or a release date.

Necroking

Bear the crown and embark on a dark and twisted conquest to bring chaos and destruction to the settlements desecrated by life itself. As the Necroking, you must manage your monarchy of undead minions to defeat your foes and establish your dominion. Utilize more than 30 units of vile creatures as you battle using real-time tactical combat. Unlock Skulls to be granted new abilities and upgrades for your units as you wage war across the chaos-stricken cities, villages, graveyards, and more that lie before you. Bask in the hand-crafted pixel art style as Necroking blends the nostalgia of classic tactics experiences with modern sensibilities of the roguelite genre. Continue to lay siege to your enemies as new challenges and unique scenarios await you on each new run. Are you ready to make quick decisions amidst the chaos?

Become the Death Monarch: Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 undead minion types.

Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 undead minion types. Real-Time Tactical Gameplay: Engage in intense battles where strategic decision-making and quick reflexes are key.

Engage in intense battles where strategic decision-making and quick reflexes are key. Roguelite Elements: Every playthrough is unique, with procedurally generated levels and unpredictable challenges.

Every playthrough is unique, with procedurally generated levels and unpredictable challenges. Pixel Art Visuals: Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-crafted world brought to life through stunning pixel art graphics.

Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-crafted world brought to life through stunning pixel art graphics. Vast Skull Deckbuilding: Customize your playstyle by unlocking new Skulls and upgrading your units' skills.

