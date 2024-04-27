Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends: Our Favorite Season 1 Episode/Scene Gets Puppetized
Check out our favorite episode/scene from Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends "go puppet": "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back"
Is it May 12th yet? While we await the second season premiere of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends, Adult Swim has released another puppet/original episode comparison video from earlier this month as part of the ever-expanding late-night programming block's April Fool's Day broadcast. As much as we enjoyed the first two, the video for S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" was the one we were really waiting for. Why? It contains the funniest moment from the first season – high praise, considering there was a ton to enjoy about the first run. Just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back.
Here's a look at the puppet/original episode comparison video for S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back," which was released by Adult Swim on Saturday:
In the clip you're about to see, Charlie explains to Pim why they don't matter when it comes to presidential elections – and that's why he doesn't like getting involved in politics. Until Mr. Boss shows up with a new case. Following that, we have a look back at a previously-released preview for the second season that was released earlier this month (with the hit animated series returning with two Season 2 episodes on May 12th):
And here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: