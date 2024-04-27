Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends: Our Favorite Season 1 Episode/Scene Gets Puppetized

Check out our favorite episode/scene from Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends "go puppet": "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back"

Is it May 12th yet? While we await the second season premiere of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends, Adult Swim has released another puppet/original episode comparison video from earlier this month as part of the ever-expanding late-night programming block's April Fool's Day broadcast. As much as we enjoyed the first two, the video for S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" was the one we were really waiting for. Why? It contains the funniest moment from the first season – high praise, considering there was a ton to enjoy about the first run. Just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back.

Here's a look at the puppet/original episode comparison video for S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back," which was released by Adult Swim on Saturday:

In the clip you're about to see, Charlie explains to Pim why they don't matter when it comes to presidential elections – and that's why he doesn't like getting involved in politics. Until Mr. Boss shows up with a new case. Following that, we have a look back at a previously-released preview for the second season that was released earlier this month (with the hit animated series returning with two Season 2 episodes on May 12th):

And here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:

Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:

And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:

i would never as long as i live use the phrase "tooning in" (toon referring to cartoon) but i will be watching adult swim starting at midnight with my good friend @MichaelRCusack !!! *a few minutes from now on the east coast https://t.co/Y62l2BNY1E — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):

The greatest love story ever told . . . with puppets. Our Smiling Friends April Fools event is now streaming on YT https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/l995HtlPSU — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…

Funny you would call me out publicly like this because on another messaging platform you're sending me dodgy questionable links to websites illegally showing this "smiling friends" April fools thing airing on the east coast right now, but cool beans, whatever ! :) https://t.co/ZhS7gGXCB9 — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

wouldn't be bringing up "dodgy shit" when you told me 'cusack coin' was a good investment and was going to change the Planet.. let's just say my robin hood account says otherwise! 49k that can't go to my kids. Thanks https://t.co/xvf7nsCnhw — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):

Hell is Jeremy and aberrant grandmothers. Watch our Smiling Friends April Fools event on YouTube https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/eUdn5Ywhtn — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…

if you don't have cable, you can now watch the new smiling friends on youtube 👁️👁️ https://t.co/tr2CDDRLYg — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Whatever man, the people that matter still hold and care/believe in Cusack coin! Have a good one 🙂 https://t.co/ls1YCs0EcC — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

sorry if i got Heated and/or frazzled back there, i hit my head pretty hard earlier and haven't been acting myself. Have a good one ✌️ https://t.co/u13yVZBz14 — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…

Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:

After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:

And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode:

YAY hope you enjoyed the first ep of Smiling Friends season 2!! Or that you find a link somewhere to watch it later!! Thanks everyone luv u!! 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/GdoqyZrl6h — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

thanks everyone for watching! rest of season 2 premieres may 12 https://t.co/SbdVxsu5XV — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

