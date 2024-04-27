Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Anatomy of a Fall, Cannes Film Festival 2024, Messi the dog, Messi: The Cannes Film Festival from a Dog’s Eye View, Sandra Hüller

Anatomy of a Fall Breakout Star & Good Doggo Messi Gets Own TV Show

The true breakout star of the Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fall is Messi the Dog, and he's getting his own TV show at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anatomy of a Fall is one of the best movies of 2023 that deserves every accolade and its Oscar win, and Sandra Hüller deserves all the praise for her performance in an ambiguous meditation on truth and possible murder. Hüller is one of the greatest actors in Europe and has been for years now, but everyone knows the real breakout star of the film is Messi the Dog. Most heroines in movies have a gay best friend or best female friend. Hüller and her family have Snoop the Dog in a performance that deserved a Best Supporting Oscar. Snoop was the most loyal and honest member of the family, stuck with them through thick and thin, and was what held them together in the face of the tragedy that drove the story. He even stole the show at the 2024 Oscars, yet didn't win anything. MESSI IS A GOOD DOGGO AND WAS ROBBED, ACADEMY! At least he won the Palm Dog Award in 2023.

Now Messi is getting his own short TV series. When we heard this, we got excited. We assumed this would be a spinoff of Anatomy of a Fall, which starred Snoop. The world is clamoring for Anatomy of a Dog, an intimate drama about how Snoop copes after the events of the movie and the aftermath of the murder trial. Alas, that is not to be. The new TV show will take place during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, according to producer D18 Paris. The series will allow viewers to experience the Cannes Film Festival from dawn until late night "through the eyes and the voice of Messi," D18, which referred to the pooch as "the canine George Clooney," said in a press release.

"This will be an opportunity for Messi to ask his guest any questions with the innocence of a dog," it continued. "When you're the current international star, you can do anything… and Messi dares to do it all!"

Messi: The Cannes Film Festival from a Dog's Eye View is a series of eight one-minute episodes featuring the real star of Anatomy of a Fall. The program will be broadcast simultaneously on the French national TV channels France 2, France 3, Culturebox, and TV5 Monde every day starting May 13, 2024, and running for the duration of the festival. The Cannes Film Festival ends on May 25. Messi is a good dog, a very good dog indeed.

Meanwhile, Anatomy of a Fall is streaming on Hulu.

