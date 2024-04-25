Posted in: ABC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery

Check out the preview images for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed."

Article Summary ABC's The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion gains a Season 7 green light before Season 6 ends.

Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed" features a team mission to locate two missing teenagers.

Lopez and Harper undertake a quest for the perfect nanny.

Peek at "Crushed" with a gallery of new images, teasing more drama and suspense on the way.

Last week brought a whole lot of good news to fans of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, with the long-running series earning a green light for a seventh season. We can only imagine the satisfaction that the cast and creative team are feeling right now, knowing that they'll be back for a new season well before the current one wraps. Speaking of the current season, we know "Chenford" fans aren't feeling too thrilled at where things stand at this point – and based on the teaser for "Crushed" (above), we're not sure it's going to get much better when the show returns on April 30th. Last week, we had the overview for next week's episode – and now, preview images to accompany it.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed": When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny. Here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

