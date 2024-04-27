Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Air Live After NBA Playoffs Tonight

Tony Khan is using the NBA Playoffs to boost AEW Collision and AEW Rampage ratings. 😡 It's so unfair to WWE! 😤 The Chadster is cheesed the heck off! 😠

Auughh man! So unfair! 😩😡 The Chadster just heard that AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will be airing back-to-back tonight, live coast to coast, immediately following the Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs game on TNT. 🏀📺 Can you believe the audacity of Tony Khan, using the NBA playoffs to get a massive lead-in to AEW Collision? 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Tony Khan is clearly in cahoots with the NBA, just like he was with the NFL during the draft, where he made those disgusting comments about WWE. 🤢🏈 It's obvious that Khan is colluding with both the NFL and NBA to bully WWE, and it's just so unfair. 😭 The Chadster can't stand it when people don't play fair, and Tony Khan is the most unfair of them all! 😡

And of course, they're going to showcase their new World Champion, Swerve Strickland, right at the start of AEW Collision. 🙄 Tony Khan just loves to rub it in WWE's face whenever he gets the chance. 😒 It's like he has some kind of personal vendetta against The Chadster and WWE. 😠

Speaking of personal vendettas, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😱 In this one, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through an abandoned amusement park. 🎢🎡 The Chadster tried to hide in the funhouse mirrors, but every reflection was Tony Khan, laughing maniacally. 😨 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Keighleyanne nowhere to be found. She was probably off texting that guy Gary again. 😒 Tony Khan, stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😡🛌

Anyway, back to tonight's shows. After Strickland's promo, The Acclaimed will face the Grizzled Young Veterans on AEW Collision. 🤼‍♂️ The Grizzled Young Veterans totally stabbed WWE in the back this week by signing with AEW just because WWE fired them. 😤 Don't they care about WWE's budget? So heartless. 💔 Bullet Club Gold will also defend the AEW Unified World Trios Championship against Action Andretti and Top Flight, while Timeless Toni Storm takes on Anna Jay. 🥊 AEW is really trying to take advantage of this NBA lead-in by showcasing their roster, and it couldn't be more unfair to WWE. 😡 And of course, they're putting on these high-octane matches. 🙄 AEW needs to focus more on storytelling than in-ring product. 📚💍

But wait, there's more! Right after AEW Collision ends, AEW Rampage will air, featuring Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta in a parking lot brawl. 🚗💥 A match with a story that goes back years, even before AEW. 📅 Tony Khan, you hypocrite! AEW needs to focus more on in-ring product than storytelling! 😡 Tony Khan, you clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster urges all of you to boycott not only tonight's AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, but also all AEW shows, the NBA, and the NFL. 🚫 If you don't, you're just literally stabbing Triple H right in the back and showing that you were never a true WWE fan. 🔪😢 The Chadster knows he's one of the only unbiased journalists left in wrestling, along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, and The Chadster's best pal, Gavin Sheehan. 😌📰 The Chadster just hopes they aren't being tormented by Tony Khan like The Chadster is for their commitment to objective journalism. 🙏😔

