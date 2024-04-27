Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, reddit, The Beatles

Doctor Who Has Some Beatles Fans Going "Helter Skelter" on Reddit

Some folks on Reddit aren't exactly happy with what they're seen of The Beatles so far from the upcoming new season of Doctor Who.

With now less than two weeks to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who officially start hitting screens, it would be pretty safe to say that the buzz surrounding the return of the long-running series is the strongest it's been in quite some time. You need look no further than the past two weeks to see just how much press Davies, Gatwa, and Gibson have been doing – and there's still a decent amount of time left before May 10th. Of course, not all of the buzz is always positive – as we're seeing from fans of The Beatles over on Reddit.

As you know, the upcoming season's second episode is "The Devil's Chord" (written by Davies and directed by Ben Chessell) – featuring Jinkx Monsoon's music-themed villain, Maestro, and a meet-up with Paul McCartney (George Caple), Ringo Starr (James Hoyles), George Harrison (Philip Davies), and John Lennon (Chris Mason). But based on what's been released so far, some folks are less than impressed – claiming that the actors look nothing like their real-life counterparts and that the scenes that they've seen so far aren't in line with the realities of the band. To say that the release of the cover to the most recent Doctor Who Magazine did nothing to calm concerns.

"Man, this is so bad that you only know who is John Lennon because of his glasses, and I don't think he wore glasses back then," was one reaction. Another reaction was a bit more direct and to the point: "Please Please (kill) Me." Another individual pondered, "Is that the guy from the 'Big Bang' theory?" We're still not sure if they're talking about Howard or Sheldon (though it seemed to be leaning to Howard being the one). Another individual was surprised by what they perceived as some surprising guest-casting for the episode: "Can't believe they got Matt Damon, Marty Feldman, Martin Short, and young Pete Townshend to play the Beatles."

As far as we're concerned? As long as John Lennon isn't the drummer and Elvis doesn't suddenly appear, I'm more than fine with the actors representing a generalization of the band for the sake of the overall story. This isn't a Beatles documentary, docuseries, or a dramatized retelling of their life & times. This is a Doctor Who story – so my focus is going to be a lot more on what Gatwa & Gibson are doing on our screens than losing my collective s**t just because Paul's shown scratching his ass with his left hand instead of his right hand.

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

