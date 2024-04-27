Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Disney+, Games, Star Wars, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian: Adventures, Unexpected Games

New Star Wars Tabletop Game Revealed – The Mandalorian: Adventures

Unexpected Games has revealed a brand new Star Wars board game is coming out later this year as we're getting The Mandalorian: Adventures.

Article Summary New Star Wars board game, The Mandalorian: Adventures, to be released by Unexpected Games.

Play as one of eight characters from the Disney+ series, each with a unique card deck.

Engage in missions with cooperative play, potential for a traitor, and various objectives.

Game includes over 210 cards, 142 tokens, and features iconic moments from the show.

Unexpected Games, a subsidiary tabletop studio of Asmodee, announced a brand new Star Wars game this week, as The Mandalorian: Adventures will arrive later this year. As you can see from the design and whatnot, the game is taking cues from the first season of the popular Disney+ TV series, The Mandalorian. The game will have you working either solo or together as a team to complete missions inspired by the series as you play one of eight unique characters. Each one comes with its own deck of cards, which you'll use to strategize and accomplish goals while also taking out any enemies who stand in your way. Each mission offers something a little different, including the possibility of having a traitor in your crew. We have more info below as we now wait for the company to tell us when it will arrive, which we're guessing will be for the holidays.

The Mandalorian: Adventures ($50)

The Mandalorian: Adventures game features eight iconic characters, each with their own deck of skill cards offering unique strategies. Cooperation and strategy will be required to fight enemies, solve dilemmas, and complete each mission's objective. All of the action takes place in a beautifully illustrated map book as players recreate iconic moments from season 1 of the hit Disney+ series. With an intuitive system that's easy to teach, the game grows with new rules, components, and mission types added over time – some even featuring a hidden traitor mechanic! The Mandalorian: Adventures includes over 210 cards, 142 tokens, one mission book, eight standees, two envelopes, and more.

"I've always dreamed of making more Star Wars games, and The Mandalorian was the perfect inspiration. I think we really captured the spirit of the show in a compelling way, and I can't wait for folks to play the game!" said designer and head of Unexpected Games, Corey Konieczka.

