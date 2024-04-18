Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, neil gaiman, netflix, sandman, The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives: Meet Niko Sasaki, Manga-Loving New DBD Member

Steve Yockey's & Beth Schwartz's Dead Boy Detectives introduces Niko Sasaki - Crystal's manga-loving neighbor & newest member of the agency.

Yes, it's true. We are only a week away from the series premiere of Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives. By now, we're assuming that you checked out the first five minutes of S01E01: "The Case of Crystal Palace." But just in case you didn't and you need a little reminder, the eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series spotlights Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two teenagers who find each other in death and who will do anything to stick together. Of course, that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson), the trio works together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really, really ugly.

Following up on the three previously released mini-teasers spotlighting Edwin, Charles, and Crystal, the spotlight shifts to the newest member of the crime-solving agency – Yuyu Kitamura's Niko Sasaki

Meet Niko Sasaki, the colorful, manga-loving neighbor of Crystal and newest member of the Dead Boy Detectives agency. DEAD BOY DETECTIVES out April 25. pic.twitter.com/8frw2xzy8l — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the series set to hit streaming screens on April 25th, here's a look at an official clip from Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – followed by a rundown of what else we know about the series and a new key art poster:

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – set to hit screens on April 25th:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

