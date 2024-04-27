Posted in: Fox, Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, c-span, cnn, fox news, msnbc, opinion, white house

White House Correspondents' Dinner Viewing Guide: Jost, Biden & More!

Here's how to watch tonight's White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost set to headline the event.

Okay, just because we're not getting NBC's Saturday Night Live officially back until next weekend (with host & musical guest Dua Lipa) doesn't mean we can't expect a little "Weekend Update" vibe when SNL star Colin Jost headlines tonight's White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD). Tonight's annual get-together of some of the biggest names in politics, journalism, entertainment, and more, this year's WHCD is getting as much buzz for what "Comedian-in-Chief" President Joseph Biden has to say about ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump and the Republican Party as Jost has been getting. Since the vast majority of us can't be there in person, here's what you need to know about how to watch, who's going to be there, and more.

When Do The Festivities Begin? The WHCD will broadcast/stream live on a number of outlets and online (more on that in a minute) beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Who's Expected to Be There? Along with Jost and President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pine, Da'Vine Joy Rudolph, Jon Hamm, Rosario Dawson, Andrew McCarthy, Hiro Sanada, Sonequa Martin-Green, Molly Ringwald, Rachel Brosnahan, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and others are expected to be in attendance. For those of you who need a refresher, here are random samplings of Jost's style of humor – enjoy!

White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD): Where to Watch

Here's a look at how you can check out tonight's WHCD. In addition, the cable networks' coverage can also be accessed via their respective online services as well as their respective social media accounts.

C-SPAN: The network's network will be kicking off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (with the video available above)

CNN: Beginning at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, live coverage will be hosted by CNN News Central's John Berman and Sara Sidner. In addition, Laura Coates & Harry Enten will be interviewing red-carpet arrivals, and S.E. Cupp, Scott Jennings, Van Jones, Cari Champion, and Van Lathan will be offering commentary and perspective. In addition, Max will also be streaming the night's festivities.

FOX "NEWS": FOX "News" Channel's Jimmy Failla hosts Fox News Saturday Night from the WHCD red carpet from 9-11 pm ET/ 6-8 pm PT. Along with Failla offering commentary on what Jost and President Biden have to say, White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream will offer their insights.

MSNBC: MSNBC is kicking things off early online with live coverage starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. On the network, Ayman Mohyeldin hosts Ayman starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, with an NBC News reporter reporting live from the red carpet. From 8-11 pm ET/ 5-8 pm PT, Mohyeldin will be hosting MSNBC's coverage from inside the dinner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!