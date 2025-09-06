Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged:

Y: Marshals Teaser Previews Next Chapter in Kayce Dutton's Story

Set to hit CBS during midseason, a new teaser for Y: Marshals offers a look at the next chapter in Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) story.

Article Summary Y: Marshals teaser drops, previewing Kayce Dutton’s new journey after leaving Yellowstone Ranch behind

Luke Grimes leads as Kayce, combining his skills as cowboy and Navy SEAL in a U.S. Marshals unit

The Yellowstone spinoff promises high-stakes action, balancing family, duty, and Montana’s range justice

Kayce's story takes a bold turn, with star Grimes teasing a “very different” version of his fan-favorite character

When CBS's Y: Marshals debuts midseason, Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton will have left Yellowstone Ranch in the rearview mirror, joining an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. Combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, Kayce and his teammates must find a way to balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence. Spotlighting the next stage in Kayce's life, the "Yellowstone" spinoff may not be hitting screens until 2026, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a mini-teaser offering fans of the franchise their best look yet.

Joining Grimes for the spinoff series are Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty, reprising their roles as Thomas Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively. In addition, Arielle Kebbel (Rescue: HI-Surf), Ash Santos (Pulse), Tatanka Means (Reservation Dogs), Brett Cullen (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), and Logan Marshall-Green (And Just Like That, Big Sky) also star. Kebbel, Santos, and Means have been tapped to play U.S. Marshals Belle, Andrea, and Miles, respectively. Cullen plays Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Green's Pete Calvin is a friend from Kayce's time in the military.

Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

