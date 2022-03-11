Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Good Smile Statue

Miles Morales has been on the scene as a new Spider-Man for quite some time, but it wasn't until Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were he hit it big. Good Smile Company is now capturing the essence of Into the Spider-Verse by bringing one of the film's iconic posters to life. Miles Morales is falling into New York with this highly detailed and beautifully sculpted statue. The 13" statue is loaded with extra features too, like the integrated LED lights inside the Brooklyn giving collectors a nice blue glow. Spider-Man is also shown wearing his hood while his fabric allows for a nice customized hood on or hood off display. This Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collectible statue is a perfect way to hype webslingers for the upcoming Enter the Spider-Verse film. The Miles Morales: Awakening statue from Good Smile Company is set to release in December 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet; fans can find him right here, and expect a price point over $1000.

"With great power comes great responsibility. From "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" comes a scale figure of Miles Morales based on artwork from one of the film's promotional posters! The vignette-style base of the figure complete with LED lights is made in the image of Brooklyn, while Miles has been captured in figure form as though swinging through the air above the city."

"Miles' unique way of wearing his Spider-Man costume underneath his hoodie has been perfectly preserved in figure form, and the real cloth hood allows you to display the figure with the hood on or off. Be sure to add this amazing Spidey statue to your collection."