Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, warhammer 40k

The Space Wolves Come to McFarlane with New Warhammer 40K Figure

McFarlane Toys enters the war with some brand new 7” scale figures from the legendary world of Warhammer 40K

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a highly detailed 7” Space Wolves Grey Hunter figure for Warhammer 40K fans.

The figure features 22 points of articulation for dynamic poses and battle-ready displays.

Comes equipped with signature accessories: Chainsword, Bolt Gun, removable Power Pack, and alternate head.

Pre-orders are open now for $34.99, with a release set for early April 2026 alongside new Chapter figures.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new assortment of Warhammer 40K action figures that bring the war to life. The Grey Hunter of the Space Wolves represents the heart of the Chapter's warrior culture. These Warhammer 40K soldiers are seasoned, aggressive, and fiercely independent. Space Wolves are effective in ranged and close combat, wielding bolters and chainswords in fluid, relentless assaults. Deeply influenced by Fenrisian traditions, Grey Hunters fight as a pack, valuing brotherhood and shared glory over strict hierarchy.

McFarlane Toys now wants fans to bring this brotherhood to life with an impressive new 7" scale figure that is detailed and ready for action. The Warhammer 40K Grey Hunter: Space Wolves have 22 points of articulation and come with just enough to get the job done. McFarlane Toys was sure to include the infamous Warhammer Chainsword, a Bolt Gun, a removable Power Pack, and an alternate unmasked head sculpt. A display base and collectible art card is also included and will be released alongside new Warhammer 40K Dark Angels and Blood Ravens figures. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 with an expected early April 2026 release.

Grey Hunter: Space Wolves (Warhammer 40K) Figure

"Viewed by some as wild, even barbaric, the Space Wolves are nonetheless a proud brethren, as noble as they are fierce. Those who dare to oppose them quickly feel the fangs of the wolf around their throats, for the Sons of Russ are dedicated to the hunt."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes Bolt Gun, Chainsword, alternate hand, removable Power Pack, art card and display base.

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures.

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