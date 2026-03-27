DC Comics Lands at Wendy's with New Heroic Kids' Meal Toys 

Step into the DC Universe once more with the next Wendy's Kids' Meal promotion, which features an exciting DC Comics toy. Both heroes and villains from the DC universe will be featured in this series, which includes 12 collectible figurines. The Wendy's Kids' Meal collection will feature six iconic superheroes: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Supergirl. However, every hero needs a Villain Chase, and that consists of six villainous variants with Bizarro Superman, Zur-en-Arrh Batman, Artemis, Sinestro, Reverse Flash, and Bizarro Supergirl. To make things even better, each toy is paired with its own unique DC rides like Lantern, a Batwing suit, and plenty more

Every Kids' Meal comes with one of these figures, adding a surprise element to their collection. In addition to the toy, the meal includes a choice of entrée, such as a two-piece chicken tender option, a four-piece nugget serving, or a burger, along with a side like Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites, and a drink. The DC Comics Universe steps into Wendy's starting late March and is supposed to stay until early June or while supplies last. Meals can be ordered in-restaurant, through the Wendy's mobile app, or online, making it easy for families and collectors to participate. Stay tuned for more fast food toy fun right here on Bleeding Cool, and check out the entire collection on the Wendy's Kids Meal site now.