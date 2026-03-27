Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: dc comics, Wendy's
DC Comics Lands at Wendy's with New Heroic Kids' Meal Toys
Word of DC comics is coming to Wendy’s as they debut brand new kids meal toys featuring heroes and villains
Article Summary
- DC Comics heroes and villains headline Wendy’s new Kids' Meal toy promotion with 12 collectible figures.
- Collect Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and rare villainous variants like Bizarro and Reverse Flash.
- Each Kids’ Meal includes one exclusive DC figurine plus a choice of entrée, side, and drink.
- Available in-store, online, or in-app at Wendy’s through early June or while supplies last.
Wendy's Kids' Meal x DC Comics: What's Inside:
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- The meal features six iconic Super Heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman and six Villainous Variants like Bizarro Superman, Zur-en-Arrh and Artemis, plus their DC Rides.
- In addition to a DC figurine, every Kids' Meal comes with a choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece nuggets, or a burger; Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites; and a drink.
- How to Collect all 12 Toys: Fans who order a Wendy's Kids' Meal between now and early June in-restaurant, in the Wendy's app or on Wendy's.com will unlock one of these 12 DC collectible figurines with their meal. Keep coming back for more chances to build your full roster!
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