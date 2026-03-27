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DC Comics Lands at Wendy's with New Heroic Kids' Meal Toys 

Word of DC comics is coming to Wendy’s as they debut brand new kids meal toys featuring heroes and villains

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Article Summary

  • DC Comics heroes and villains headline Wendy’s new Kids' Meal toy promotion with 12 collectible figures.
  • Collect Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and rare villainous variants like Bizarro and Reverse Flash.
  • Each Kids’ Meal includes one exclusive DC figurine plus a choice of entrée, side, and drink.
  • Available in-store, online, or in-app at Wendy’s through early June or while supplies last.

Step into the DC Universe once more with the next Wendy's Kids' Meal promotion, which features an exciting DC Comics toy. Both heroes and villains from the DC universe will be featured in this series, which includes 12 collectible figurines. The Wendy's Kids' Meal collection will feature six iconic superheroes: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Supergirl. However, every hero needs a Villain Chase, and that consists of six villainous variants with Bizarro Superman, Zur-en-Arrh Batman, Artemis, Sinestro, Reverse Flash, and Bizarro Supergirl. To make things even better, each toy is paired with its own unique DC rides like Lantern, a Batwing suit, and plenty more

Every Kids' Meal comes with one of these figures, adding a surprise element to their collection. In addition to the toy, the meal includes a choice of entrée, such as a two-piece chicken tender option, a four-piece nugget serving, or a burger, along with a side like Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites, and a drink. The DC Comics Universe steps into Wendy's starting late March and is supposed to stay until early June or while supplies last. Meals can be ordered in-restaurant, through the Wendy's mobile app, or online, making it easy for families and collectors to participate. Stay tuned for more fast food toy fun right here on Bleeding Cool, and check out the entire collection on the Wendy's Kids Meal site now.

Wendy's Kids' Meal x DC Comics: What's Inside: 

    • The meal features six iconic Super Heroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman and six Villainous Variants like Bizarro Superman, Zur-en-Arrh and Artemis, plus their DC Rides.
    • In addition to a DC figurine, every Kids' Meal comes with a choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece nuggets, or a burger; Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites; and a drink.
  • How to Collect all 12 Toys: Fans who order a Wendy's Kids' Meal between now and early June in-restaurant, in the Wendy's app or on Wendy's.com will unlock one of these 12 DC collectible figurines with their meal. Keep coming back for more chances to build your full roster!

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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