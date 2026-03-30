Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, The Incredibles

The Incredibles Come to Iron Studios with New 1/10 Art Scale Statue

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including the heroics of The Incredibles

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a dynamic 1/10 scale diorama statue of the entire Incredibles family in action.

Statue features swappable Jack-Jack parts, showcasing his invisibility and steel-powered forms.

Highly detailed and bursting with color, the piece captures the iconic look from Pixar’s The Incredibles.

The $799.99 collectible is available for pre-order now, with a release scheduled for Q4 2026.

Iron Studios is celebrating Pixar's beloved superhero family with a brand new 1/0 Art Scale statue for The Incredibles. This diorama stands 9.8" tall and brings the Parrs to life in a dynamic display as they suit up for action. Everyone sees a feature in this statue: Mr. Incredible standing tall and proud, with Mrs. Incredible at his side. Violet and Flash are featured below, then as Violet opens up their protective field, revealing the family in their sleek red suits. You can not leave out Dash, who is surely ready to race into action, and last but not least, baby Jack Jack is also here.

Iron Studios did add a few extra swappable parts of Jack-Jack as well, allowing The Incredibles fans to display him with one of his many powers, like invisibility and steel modes. A lot of detail went into this Disney and Pixar statue, which is packed with color and eye-popping detail and faithfully captures the on-screen styling of the animated feature. This statue is one that fans will surely want in their Incredible collection, and it comes with a villainous price tag of $799.99. Pre-orders are already live in the Iron Online Store with a Q4 2026 release date.

The Incredibles Diorama Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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