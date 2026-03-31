Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Coming Soon from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Donatello statue for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors.

Donatello is depicted with his signature purple mask, bo staff, and tech gear on a NYC rooftop base.

Hand-painted, highly detailed design appeals to fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and collectors alike.

Statue is available for pre-order now for $249.99, with a scheduled release date in April 2027.

Things are getting unleashed once again as Iron Studios steps into the sewers once more. That's right, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed statues are on the way, and this time it is Donatello's time to shine. Recognized by his purple mask and bo staff, Donatello combines martial arts skills with technological genius. This legendary hero in a half shell is responsible for creating many of the TMNT's most iconic gadgets, vehicles, and communication systems. Despite his brains, Donny is a capable fighter who can easily hold his own against Shredder and his minions.

Iron Studios now adds its own twist to this iconic TMNT character with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 12.4" tall. He features a bulky hand-painted design with signature purple elements and a bo-staff in hand. Iron Studios also sculpted him with some tech, and he is displayed on a New York City rooftop, with a room beneath that shows April O'Neal on the TV. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Unleashed statue is already up for pre-order for $249.99 with an April 2027 release date.

Donatello – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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