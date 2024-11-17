Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Sith and Jedi Holocron Box Debuts Disney Parks for Star Wars Life Day

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new set of limited edition collectibles from shopDisney as they unveil some new Star Wars items

Article Summary Discover the new Star Wars limited edition holocron set at Disney Parks for Life Day.

Holocrons from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge hold ancient Jedi and Sith wisdom.

Unlock quotes from iconic characters with 15 kyber crystals.

Star Wars Secrets of the Holocron Set is limited to 3,000 pieces.

Holocrons are ancient repositories of knowledge and lore that were created by the Jedi and Sith Orders in the Star Wars galaxy. These devices, cube-shaped for Jedi and pyramid-shaped for Sith, are imbued with Force-sensitive technology that can only be accessed by those attuned to the Force. The Jedi Holocrons serve as libraries of wisdom, containing teachings, historical records, and guidance from past Jedi Masters. The Sith Holocrons are sinister tools that preserve their dark knowledge, with forbidden techniques and the secrets of power and domination. We have seen these in shows like Star Wars: Rebels, and Disney has brought them to life for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

These impressive collectibles are activated by purchasing colored Kyber Crystals, which unlock quotes of iconic Jedi and Sith from around the galaxy. These are Galaxy Edge exclusive releases, and it might take quite a bit of time to get all the colors, but not for long, as Disney has unveiled a new Star Wars Secrets of the Holocron Set. Get everything you need to discover the secrets of the Sith and Jedi with both Holocrons and all the crystals here with 15 crystals. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this set comes with both Series 1 Holocrons with every Series 1 crystal, including the extremely rare Darth Sidious and Snoke Black Kybers. Star Wars fans can purchase a set now through shopDisney right now for a mighty $375.

Star Wars Secrets of the Holocrons Set – Limited Edition

"Imagine holding the secrets of the Jedi and the Sith in your hands. It's possible with this limited edition Star Wars Secrets of the Holocrons Set featuring two holocrons and 15 kyber crystals. To unlock different sounds and lights that evoke Jedi and Sith voices as well as other sound effects, place a krystal within the hidden drawer of a holocron and turn the corner pieces. The colorful krystals include ones labeled Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, Yoda, Supreme Leader Snoke, Luke Skywalker and more. When you're not unlocking the powers of the galaxies, this collectible set can be stored in the padded case featuring "Series One Limited Edition" printed in Aurebesh on the top."

Limited Edition of 3,000

Set includes Sith and Jedi holocrons

Also features 15 kyber crystals held inside individual tubes

Comes in padded case with "Secrets of the Holocrons" and "Series One Limited Edition" (written in Aurebesh) printed on top

Holocrons light up

Sound effects include Lightsaber sounds and Jedi character voices

Different crystals create different sound effects

Comes with two Black Spire Outpost bags

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!