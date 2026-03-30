Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

Masters of the Universe Kobra Khan Rises with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including Masters of the Universe Kobra Khan

Article Summary Kobra Khan joins Iron Studios' Masters of the Universe 1/10 scale statue collection with stunning detail.

This 8-inch statue features hand-painted textures, swappable heads, and an attachable venom effect.

Kobra Khan captures his sinister Snake Men origins, bringing classic MOTU villainy to life for collectors.

Pre-orders are available now for $249.99 with a Q4 2026 release date from the official Iron Studios store.

Kobra Khan is an iconic villain from Masters of the Universe known for his snake-like appearance. Unlike more overtly powerful foes, he relies on a more cunning and deceptive approach, along with his signature sleep-inducing spray. Kobra Khan was originally depicted as a member of Skeletor's Evil Warriors, but later became associated with the Snake Men, adding to the deeper mythology of these ancient reptilian rulers. Kobra Khan is now ready to join your Masters of the Universe 1/10 Art Scale statue collection as Iron Studios debuts their newest release.

Coming in at 8" tall, this villain is ready to sssstrike with an impressive, realistic sculpt that is packed with hand-painted detail and texturing. Iron Studios' Masters of the Universe line beautifully captures a more realistic take on these heroes and villains, with him getting some wicked details. Iron Studios has included some swappable parts with an extra Cobra-themed head and an attachable venom effect. Pre-orders for the new Kobra Khan Masters of the Universe 1/10 statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Kobra Khan – Masters of the Universe Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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