Boss Fight Studio Unveils Hellboy Box Full of Evil Accessory Pack

It was not long ago that Boss Fight Studio unveiled that Big Red, aka Hellboy, is coming to life with a brand new action figure. This figure is more than just another action collectible; it's a love letter to Mike Mignola's dark, gritty comic world. Hellboy comes straight out of the Box Full of Evil storyline, stands 7.5" tall, and features over 27 points of articulation and is topped off with some comic-accurate flair. As for the main figure itself, he is set to come with the Samaritan, Hand of Glory, and alternate hands.

However, Boss Fight Studio was not done with Hellboy just yet, as they have unveiled their Box Full of Evil Accessory Pack. Fans can now enhance their upcoming 1/12 Big Red with a few extra accessories, including two new head sculpt, a closed Hand of Glory, and his iconic trench coat in soft goods. For collectors who need the additional items, it will cost them an extra $19.99 for the pack on top of $59.99 for the figure. Pre-orders for both are already live and are expected to release in Q3 2026.

Hellboy Box Full of Evil Accessory Pack

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1/12th scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece. Extend the adventure of "Box Full of Evil" with the Hellboy Accessory pack! Includes a horned head and an angry, grimacing head, a closed right fist to deliver a real "BOOM" and an intricately made softgoods coat with sewn-in wire for posing!"

Hellboy figure shown not included (sold separately)

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Hellboy comic series

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Horned head sculpt

Grimacing head sculpt

Closed right fist

Coat

