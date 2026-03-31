Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

New Mortal Kombat 1/10 Shao Khan Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including a new fighter from Mortal Kombat

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 scale Shao Kahn statue from Mortal Kombat, standing 10 inches tall.

The statue captures Shao Kahn's iconic armor, muscular build, and his signature war hammer for a dynamic look.

Shao Kahn joins Iron Studios' growing Mortal Kombat collection, pairing well with Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and others.

Pre-orders are open for $229.99, with a release date expected in April 2027 via the Iron Studios online store.

Shao Kahn stands as one of the most iconic villains in the hit fighting video game Mortal Kombat. As the emperor of Outworld, he seeks to conquer Earthrealm through the brutal Mortal Kombat tournaments. He is known for his immense strength, imposing armor, and signature war hammer, and his brutal rule returns with a brand new 1/10 Art Scael statue from Iron Studios. The ongoing Mortal Kombat Statue Collection continues with impressive detail for the Emperor of Outworld.

Coming in at 10" tall, this fighter is ready to bring some pain to the tournament with his iconic and imposing armor. His muscle definition is hand-painted and top-tier, while coming with his signature warhammer to make sure the arena gets bloody. This new 1/10 Mortal Kombat statue will pair well with one of Iron Studios' other releases, like Reptile, Scorpion, Raiden, and Sub-Zero. Collectors can already pre-order this new Shao Khan statue right now from the Iron Online Store for $229.99, and he is set for an April 2027 release date.

Shao Khan, Emperor of Outworld – Mortal Kombat

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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