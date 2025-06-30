Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: alien, iron studios

Return to the Horrors of Space with Iron Studios Big Chap Alien

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including Big Chap from Alien

The statue features intricate details, including two swappable mouths and a Facehugger base scene.

Standing 9.4 inches tall, this highly detailed collectible is priced at $249.99 with pre-orders open now.

Iron Studios is known for producing film-accurate, limited edition collectibles for passionate Alien fans.

The original Xenomorph from Alien (1979) was designed by H.R. Giger and nicknamed Big Chap. As years have gone on, Big Chap has easily been one of cinema's most iconic monsters, capturing sci-fi horror with practical effects beautifully. Big Chap is the final product of the parasitic Xenomorph life cycle: Tall, sleek, biomechanical, and even ultra-violent. Starting as a Facehugger, the creature implants itself on a host, creating a Chestburster that grows inside and bursts out, killing the host and creating something truly horrifying. From acid blood, enhanced speed, a sharp tail, deadly claws, and even double jaws, this is one Alien no one wants to encounter.

Iron Studios is now bringing Big Chap back with an impressive new Alien statue that comes in at 9.4" tall. The statue shows the wicked Xenomorph standing over a recently hatched Facehugger that is clawing to the surface. Big Chap is nicely crafted with two swappable mouths (open and closed) with impressive details throughout its body, including its signature translucent skull. Relive the horrors of the Nostromo with this gorgeous 1/10 statue that is priced at $249.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

