Disney Debuts Customizable Star Wars Clone Trooper Mask

It is time to report to the battlefront as Disney unveils their Clone Trooper Voice Changing Mask. This mask seems to be part of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series, but it is not like any other release, as this mask is fully customizable. That is right, create your own Clone Trooper mask with nine different stickers to change your battalion. Three different customizable accessories also feature a visor, range finder, and a removable torch. There is a voice changer as well, allowing you to send orders to the commander for your next mission.

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat here, and while I do wish it was a full helmet, the mask option will do just fine. Clone fans will be able to great some great custom designs here or follow under the command of Captain Rex, Commander Gree, Commander Cody, and plenty of others. The Phase II Armor is way more iconic than the Phase I design in Attack of the Clones, so you can even dive into some of The Bad Batch post-Republic with this. The Clone Trooper Voice Changing Mask is a Star Wars must have and it is priced at $34.99. You can buy one right now through shopDisney right here and report for duty soldier!

"Speak and sound like a Clone Trooper from Star Wars: The Bad Batch with this Voice Changing Mask that you can customize for your very own look!"

Magic in the details

Speak and sound like a Clone Trooper

Removable Visor accessory

Removable Range Finder accessory

Removable Torch accessory

Adjustable strap for secure fit

Customize your Clone Trooper helmet with additional accessories and stickers

Includes nine Color Sticker Sheets

Inspired by Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

One size fits most kids

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) / polypropylene (PP) / polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Approx. 10 1/2" H x 9" W x 7" D

Imported