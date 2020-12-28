Pac-Man Goes for a High Score With S.H. Figurarts

Pac-Man is back and ready to make a new high score with his very own figure from Tamashii Nations. Coming out of their S.H. Figuarts line, Pac-Man is ready to explore the three-dimensional world with his own figure. He will stand roughly 4 inches tall, and his design is based on the artwork for the legendary video game character. He does have roughly 22 points of articulation and is packed with a great set of accessories. Pac-Man will come with two swappable face parts, allowing collectors to pick between a winking and eyes open expression. He also comes with interchangeable hands in two 8-bit accessories featuring the cherry and the ghost Blinky. If you are a Pac-Man fan, then this is a figure you'll easily want to add to your growing collection.

We originally saw a nice variety of Pac-Man collectibles during the Tamashii Nation Virtual Event back in November. It is nice to finally see some up-close pictures and accessories for these amazing pieces. Pre-orders the S.H. Figuarts Pac-Man from Tamashii Nations is not alive just yet. We do know that they are supposed to release in May 2021 and will be priced at roughly $23. Fans will be able to find more info on this Pac-Man figure as well as other S.H. Figuarts and figures coming soon here. Be on the lookout for other Pac-Man collectibles that will greatly level up your gaming collection as well.

"S.H.Figuarts Pac-Man – With the theme of "pursuing character expression by moving", a palm-sized standard figure series that condenses all figure techniques such as "modeling", "moving", and "coloring". Making full use of the technology of the action figure series "S.H.Figuarts", the figure that runs around vigorously without breaking the characteristic form is also reproduced. With a wide range of motion, you can pose impressive scenes as you like."

Set Contents

Body

Replacement wrist Left 1 kind Right type 2

Replacement face parts

Cherry

Blinky