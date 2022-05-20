Red Hulk Gets A New Marvel Select Figure
Red Hulk has been one of the most popular Marvel Select figures Diamond Select Toys has ever made, going through multiple production runs that have all sold out. Curiously, there hasn't been one in a while, and now we know why. There is a new version coming in the fall. This version looks to be a repaint of their mega-popular Immortal Hulk body, with a newly sculpted head, and if that is the case, this will be even more popular than the original release. He will come with a pair of interchangeable hands. Preorders are up now. Check him out below.
Marvel Select Red Hulk Details
"We're seeing red! The Red Hulk returns to the Marvel Select collector's action figure line with this all-new figure! Featuring a completely new sculpt and 16 points of articulation, this figure stands approximately 9" tall with interchangeable hands and fists. Designed by Yuri Timg and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"
- 9 inches (22.86cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the Marvel Comics character
- Highly detailed
- 16 Points of articulation
- Designed by Yuri Timg and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios
Red Hulk figure
2 Pairs of hands
I have to say; nobody does a better Hulk figure than Diamond Select Toys. The heft, the size, and now the sculpt are always top-notch when they do a version of Hulk, no matter which one it is. Red Hulk didn't really need an update, but I am glad we are getting one on this body. He has been selling out in some places on preorder, but you can still get one in here. Or, go to your local comic shop and preorder through them. Not only will you get it with your comics, but you will help them reach a bigger discount when they are ordering, and it helps all of you.