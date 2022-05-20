Red Hulk Gets A New Marvel Select Figure

9 inches (22.86cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Highly detailed

16 Points of articulation

Designed by Yuri Timg and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios

Red Hulk figure

2 Pairs of hands

I have to say; nobody does a better Hulk figure than Diamond Select Toys. The heft, the size, and now the sculpt are always top-notch when they do a version of Hulk, no matter which one it is. Red Hulk didn't really need an update, but I am glad we are getting one on this body. He has been selling out in some places on preorder, but you can still get one in here. Or, go to your local comic shop and preorder through them. Not only will you get it with your comics, but you will help them reach a bigger discount when they are ordering, and it helps all of you.