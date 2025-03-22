Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, los angeles

100% Of Proceeds From Godzilla Vs America: Los Angeles To Help Stores

100% of proceeds from Godzilla Vs America: Los Angeles, on FOC this weekend, will help bookstores and comic shops suffering from LA wildfires

Features stories by LA-based creators Gabriel Hardman, Jordan Morris, Nicole Goux, and Dave Baker.

An anthology series with Godzilla wreaking havoc on a different US city in each issue.

Second printing of Godzilla Vs America: Chicago is on the way after a successful launch.

Godzilla Vs America: Los Angeles is coming from IDW, You know, the one that has Los Angeles burning to the ground and was announced at around the time Los Angeles was burning to the ground. And so has pivoted into a fundraiser to help those whose bookstores and comic shops burnt to the ground. Godzilla Vs America: Los Angeles is going to FOC this Monday before arriving in stores for the 30th of April.

100% of proceeds will go to Binc Foundation, a charity helping comic and book shops in LA impacted by the wildfires. With stories by Gabriel Hardman, Jordan Morris. Nicole Goux, Dave Baker, and J. Gonzom. With three pages being shown off here for the very first time. Godzilla Vs America is an anthology limited series, with Godzilla featuring a new US city in each issue. Each chapter includes stories from comic creators who are either from or currently living in the titular city. Godzilla Vs America: Chicago is on sale now and a second printing is on the way. GODZILLA VS AMERICA LOS ANGELES #1 CVR A HARDMAN

IDW

FEB251188

(W) Dave Baker (A) Dave Baker (CA) Gabriel Hardman

Is the city of angels ready for a God…zilla? Fresh off Godzilla's destructive stop in Chicago, the King of the Monsters is headed for Hollywood! Join a superstar team of Los Angeles-based comics creators for four incredible stories all set in the filmmaking capital of the world. A terrified film crew does everything they can to trick our favorite kaiju, residents use a guide to LA's transit system to escape the monsters' attack, and much, much more in the second installment of Godzilla vs. America! This issue includes stories by Gabriel Hardman, J. Gonzo, Dave Baker, and more!In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $7.99

