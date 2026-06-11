Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: blind bags, DNX

The Blind Bag Covers Of DNX #1 Will Turn Fans Into Monsters As Well

The Blind Bag Covers of Marvel Comics' DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini will turn fans into monsters as well

Article Summary Marvel unveils the final DNX #1 covers, with DNX Blind Bags adding exclusive variants and rare sketch editions.

Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini launch a five-issue event as the X-Virus mutates humanity across Marvel.

DNX Blind Bags include exclusive covers by Fanyang, Leinil Francis Yu, Chris Giarrusso, NetEase Games and more.

Open-order and blind bag DNX #1 variants span Artgerm, Puppeteer Lee, animation, blank, foil and collector covers.

Marvel Comics has dropped their final DNX #1 covers…. the Marvel event in which all the mutants are being turned into monsters. Seperate from the current run on X-Men, where all the mutants are being turned into monsters, Hulk War, in which all the superheroes are being turned into monsters, and Midnight, where all the Marvel superheroes are being turned into monsters. They are all very, very different, okay? And they are doing blind bags…

"EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! This September, the X-Virus is unleashed, and it'll take the combined genius and power of the X-Men and Fantastic Four to stop it from forcibly mutating humanity in DNX, a five-issue event series from superstar writer Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist Federico Vicentini. Seeded from the very start of MacKay's acclaimed run, years of buildup culminate in this shocking mutant milestone that erupts across the Marvel Universe with far-reaching consequences for the fragile balance between mutantkind and humanity. DNX #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors. Today, the final DNX #1 variant covers are unveiled, including both open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives."

"Among the covers revealed today are stunning pieces by two of today's most exciting cover artists, Fanyang and Puppeteer Lee, spotlighting Psylocke, Magik and Invisible Woman. Lee's cover will be a regular orderable cover, while Fanyang's striking piece will be a True Believers Blind Bag exclusive. Leinil Francis Yu's X variant cover is also revealed today, a black and white version of which will be a True Believers Blind Bag exclusive. Additional Blind Bag exclusives revealed include a wraparound cover by illustrator Chris Giarrusso that pays homage to Whilce Portacio's classic Uncanny X-Men #281 cover, a Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games showcasing Rogue's iconic Savage South skin from the hit game, and an Animation Variant Cover featuring artwork from Marvel Animation's X-Men '97. The latter arrives just ahead of the acclaimed show's highly anticipated second season, premiering July 1 on Disney+. For collectors, two Blank Variant Covers will also be available, one as a regular open-order edition and the other as True Believers Blind Bag exclusive."

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER B BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER C BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER D BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

NEGATIVE SPACE FOIL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

·BLANK VARIANT COVER B

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

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