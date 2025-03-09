Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alyssa Hutchings, Michelle Lin

9 Million YouTuber Michelle Lin & Alyssa Hutchings' The Riceball Fairy

9 Million+ YouTube fashion influencer Michelle Lin has teamed with comic creator Alyssa Hutchings for their graphic novel, The Riceball Fairy.

Michelle Lin and Alyssa Hutchings' graphic novel, The Riceball Fairy, inspired by the films of Studio Ghibli, is a middle grade adventure which "thrusts young Charlie and Lucy on a quest to return the Jade Emperor's favorite fairy in time to save Lunar New Year, thereby preventing the monster Nian from destroying humanity." Michael Green at Marble Press has bought world rights to The Riceball Fairy, which marks Lin's graphic novel debut, and publication is set for the autumn of 2026.

Michelle Lin is a social media influencer who travels the world creating content based on street style and fashion, with over nine million subscribers on YouTube.

Alyssa Hutchings is an illustrator and comic artist based in Cambridge, Ontario with a BA in French Studies and Fine Arts from the University of Waterloo and a B.Ed from Queen's University.

Michael Green is the former President and Publisher of Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers / Penguin Random House. He is most closely associated with the Alex Rider spy novels by Anthony Horowitz. Marble Press arose from a collaboration between children's book industry professionals, parents, and successful entrepreneurs and has three subsidiaries: Marble Books, which focuses on picture books, Bulooga Books, which publishes books for our youngest readers, and Taltos Books, which publishes middle-grade and young-adult materials.

The agent Amy Thrall Flynn at Aevitas Creative Management represented the Michelle Lin, and Kaitlyn Katsoupis at Belcastro Agency represented Alyssa Hutchings.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

