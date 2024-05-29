Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, fall of x, from the ashes, Jean Grey, throuple, wolverine

One Last Time For The Cyclops/Wolverine/Jean Grey Throuple (Spoilers)

Today's Wolverine #50 is the last outing for the Cylops/Jean GRey/Wolverine throuple before it is finally deep-holed into the Krakoan Pit.

Today's Wolverine #50 by Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle, Geoff Shaw, and Cory Smith probably gives you the last chance to consider the Cyclops/Wolverine/Jean Grey Throuple before it is finally deep-holed into the Krakoan Pit. As Wolverine looks back across his long life, including recent experiences on the island of Krakoa…

That very special relationship between Scott Summers, Jean Grey and Logan in the Summer House on the moon, or in the hot tub on Krakoa. And just one panel in Wolverine's life to represent it…

That's it. Sitting at a table. We're done. Previously, Executive Vice President and new X-Men Group Editor at Marvel Comics, Tom Brevoort wrote in his Substack newsletter about how Wolverine, Jean Grey and Cyclops were never a throuple in the Age Of Krakoa. And it kind of blew up. Bleeding Cool jumped on, naturally, offering counter-evidence. We had Wolverine interrupting a tender moment between Jean Grey and Cyclops back in the House Of X kickoff.

We have the Sinister Secret published from Mister Sinister. "He's the best there is at what he does. She's married with a kid. The husband knows exactly what's going on, but who is he to point the finger? He's up to much the same, and more. Maybe this is just the new normal on the mutant island."

We have the manifest of the Summer House on the moon, which shows that Wolverine, Jean Grey have connecting bedroom doors, separate from the rest of the dwelling.

We have a scene in a hot tub between Jean Grey and Wolverine which, if they were not part of a throuple, indicated that Jean was cheating on Scott.

There is a scene in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2021 which sees Jean, Scott and Logan together in a crowd filled with queer Marvel characters. Would they really have had these three featured if they weren't polyamorous?

And then, as Orchis attacks the Hellfire Gala and Jean died – or moves on – she visits both Cyclops and Wolverine, tells them that she loves them, both.

Oh, and of course, Logan was unable to say no to Scott in a speedo… but now all dust in the wind, blowing across the White Hot Room. As Jean now only has eyes, and lips, for Scott…

WOLVERINE #50

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240715

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Geoff Shaw, Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES! Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $7.99

