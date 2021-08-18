A Thing Called Truth Comes to Image from Alice in Leatherland Team

Image Comics may have had Substack swoop in out of nowhere and steal their whole shtick of publishing the creator-owned vanity project of fat cat Marvel and DC creators last week, but the publisher is boldly pressing on with new comics anyway, including one in November by the Alice in Leatherland creative team of writer Iolanda Zanfardino and artist Elisa Romboli called In a Thing Called Truth. And Image has something going for it that Substack can never compete with: !@#$loads of variant covers! That's why all those Substack digital comics will end up published later at Image anyway!

But anyway, we digress. From the press release, here's a description of A Thing Called Truth #1:

In A Thing Called Truth, a workaholic scientist who wants to save the world and a woman who fears nothing but discovering her own destiny find themselves mixed up in a chaotic, on-the-road adventure through Europe. Will they manage to find a middle ground between their opposing ways of life—at least for long enough to complete their mission? And could this trip lead to an unexpected romance?

And a joint press release comment from Zanfardino and Romboli, who apparently speak in unison, which is pretty creepy:

"A Thing Called Truth is a story full of love—love of cinema, the wind in your hair, new cities yet to be explored, and the brave fire in the eyes of a woman coming into her own. It's a soul searching story about finding the balance between devoting yourself fully to a goal and being able to enjoy life with no regrets. About the dream of leaving your mark on the world. About the reasons for yearning to go far away—and those that will take you back home," said Zanfardino and Romboli. "It's about how you can't keep running forever, but facing the world gets easier when you find out you're not alone anymore."

A Thing Called Truth #1 hits stores on November 3rd, and will feature 1:10 and 1:25 incentive copy variant covers by Mirka Andolfo.

Cover A Romboli – Diamond Code SEP210020

Cover B Zanfardino – Diamond Code SEP210021

Cover C Blank Cover – Diamond Code SEP210022

Cover D 1:10 copy incentive by Andolfo – Diamond Code SEP210023

Cover E 1:25 copy incentive by Andolfo – Diamond Code SEP210024