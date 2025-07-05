Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Glenn Fabry, london film and comic con, simon furman

Glenn Fabry & Simon Furman Into London Film And Comic Con Hall Of Fame

Glenn Fabry and Simon Furman inducted into the London Film And Comic Con Hall Of Fame 2025

Today at the London Film And Comic Con held in Kensington Olympia today, Glenn Fabry was inducted into the LFCC Hall Of Fame, by Comic Fest organiser Tony Lee. Glenn Fabry is a British comic book artist best known for his work on Slaine for 2000 AD forty years ago with writer Pat Mills, as well as work in Crisis, Revolver and Deadline, working more and more creating fully painted art comics. This also found him fame in the USA, painting the covers for Hellblazer and Preacher, as well as drawing Garth Ennis stories in The Authority and Thor, as well as Sandman Endless Nights, and the comics adaptation of Neil Gaiman's TV series Neverwhere with writer Mike Carey, and Greatest Hits written by David Tischman.

He was joined in this honorific by Simon Furman. A British comic book writer best known for his work on Transformers comics, first for Marvel UK, then Marvel US, Dreamwave and IDW Publishing. He also co-created Death's Head and Dragon Claws for Marvel UK, as well as writing Doctor Who, Alpha Dlight, Robocop, Terminator and Torchwood comics. Most recently, he has published To The Death with his Transformers/Dragon's Claws partner Geoff Senior, and the Astrobots series published by Massive, and Return To Skull Island from Titan Comics. He also works widely in animation and video game writing.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

