Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: ablaze, conan, lunar, Valhallaw

Ablaze Joins Lunar With Full July 2026 Solicits: Conan & Valhallaw

Ablaze Publishing comes to Lunar Distribution with their full July 2026 solicits and solicitations with new Conan and Valhallaw

Article Summary Ablaze Publishing brings Conan comic The Cimmerian: Xuthal Of Dusk #1 to Lunar Distribution in July 2026

Valhallaw #1 launches a Norse god legal parody packed with action, family drama, and dark humor

July 2026 line-up also features The Breaker: New Waves, Neo Faust by Osamu Tezuka, and more titles

Discover new graphic novels spanning fantasy, history, music icons, and manga in Ablaze’s full solicits

Ablaze comes to Lunar Distribution in July 2026, with a new Conan comic, The Cimmerian: Xuthal Of Dusk #1, and Christophe Bec based on the Robert E Howard original, drawn by Stevan Subic, as well as the Norse god legal parody Valhallaw #1 by Ben Fisher and Pedro R M Andreo…

CIMMERIAN XUTHAL OF THE DUSK #1 (OF 3) CVR A CHRIS REGNAULT (MR)

(W) Christophe Bec, Robert E Howard (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Chris Regnault

ABLAZE's The Cimmerian returns! See Robert E. Howard's classic pulp tales adapted to the comics medium with all bloody, guts, and glory intact! Conan, accompanied by Natala—a slave of wild beauty—advances through the seeming infinity of a sandy desert. With water and food supplies now exhausted, and with the two stranded in turn under a blazing sun and frigid nights, it is clear that the inevitability is death. Right as Natala's final ounce of strength leaves her, Conan spots something in the distance. It's a city that shines like glass. It's Xuthal…

$4.99 7/22/2026

VALHALLAW #1 (OF 5) CVR A PEDRO R M ANDREO (MR)

(W) Ben Fisher (A/CA) Pedro R M Andreo

Eydis Friggsdottir is an Icelandic attorney and descendent of the goddess Frigg, blessed with the gift of making "unbreakable" contracts. Eydis takes on her most difficult case yet when she is hired to broker a peace treaty between the Norse gods in an effort to prevent a new Ragnarok. ValhalLaw is contemporary fantasy, filled with dark humor and high concept action (plus a bit of legal drama). But at its chilly heart, the book is about family, as Eydis juggles saving the world and rediscovering romance with her (recently reanimated) girlfriend.

$4.99 7/15/2026

TORPEDO 1972 #5 (OF 6) CVR A LEANDRO FERNANDEZ (MR)

(W) Enrique Sanchez Abuli (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

When Torpedo teams up with another career criminal to rob a poker game, what should be easy money gets complicated very quickly. With a lot of mess and little to show for it, Torpedo turns thoughts of revenge onto their informant…

$3.99 7/1/2026

THE BREAKER NEW WAVES OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A/CA) Park Jin-Hwan

Time has passed since the great confrontation at the Core Business tower. After Chun-woo Han destroyed Si-woon's ki-center, depriving him of his ability to practice martial arts, Si-woon thinks his time with the Murim is done. But his status as the sole disciple of the Nine-Doors Dragon makes him a target for many clans eager for revenge! How will he cope now that he's deprived of his ki? Meanwhile, graffiti in praise of the Nine-Doors Dragon begins appearing all around the world for all to see, and the Murim Alliance must react quickly. The Soldiers Under Command are on the move; will it be possible to stop them before the destruction of the world as we know it? Containing everything from epic fights to the most heartbreaking drama, The Breaker: New Waves continues the captivating story of Si-woon Lee and the martial arts underworld. The much-anticipated sequel to the best-selling manhwa action series has arrived!

$19.99 7/1/2026

TRAVELING TO MARS HC (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Roberto Meli (CA) Ennio Bufi

From Eisner Award winning writer Mark Russell and artist Roberto Meli comes the Eisner-nominated compelling sci-fi story… Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god. A riveting story of planetary exploration and of finding meaning in your final days. Collects the critically acclaimed 11-issue series plus cover gallery and bonus material.

Retail: $55.00

FAULT LINES TP

(W/A/CA) Robert Cullen

A struggling singer-songwriter in Blackpool becomes the Lovely Assistant in an ominous magical act. A mother in Vancouver recounts her life and death. A widow in Edinburgh is summoned to confront the guilt that's haunted him since childhood. Fault Lines presents three stories set in the three cities with their catalysts spanning three decades, all brought to you by Emmy-nominated animation veteran Robert Cullen (Danger Mouse, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends).

$19.99 7/8/2026

NEO FAUST TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Osamu Tezuka

After years of failure to discover the meaning of the universe, Professor Ichinoseki decides to end his own life, but he is interrupted by the sorceress Mephisto. They strike a bargain: in exchange for Ichinoseki's soul, Mephisto will grant his wish for a fulfilled life… Originally published over the course of 1988, NEO FAUST is the final of three adaptations of the classical Faust legend by "The Godfather of Manga," Osamu Tezuka, which ABLAZE is proud to present in English for the first time.

$19.99 7/1/2026

ARCHIBALD TP VOL 01 MONSTER SLAYER

(W/A/CA) Kim Hyun-Min

Meet Archibald, the supernatural detective! Archibald, a shy and observant boy, has a dream: to become a great detective. And not just any sort of detective! He wants to explore secret worlds, those where magic reigns and monsters lurk in the shadows. All he needs is his first big case! When it arrives in the form of Monk, a talkative and cowardly, one-eyed dog, Archibald is introduced to the Monster Investigation Bureau. Together, Archibald and Monk set out on the trail of a giant snake, a mysterious black mage, and an army of zombies…and along the way, encounter a war declared between the werewolves and the bear-men, and a horde of goblins who harass trolls, among other curious creatures. Thrills, chills, humor, blunders, and more are in store for the adventures of this unique tandem of Sherlock Holmes apprentices!

$14.99 7/1/2026

GG LIFE IS A VIDEO GAME TP VOL 01

(W) Giacomo Masi (A/CA) Ilaria Gelli

What if a video game overwrote reality? When five friends meet up to celebrate the release of their favorite game's new DLC content, they're distressed to discover that the download's wait time is a whopping 10 hours! Determined to wait it out, the girls fall asleep at their desks. When they wake up, the "World of Ragnarok" has somehow transcended realities, transforming their local shopping mall into one of the game's dungeons. As the world around them continues to transform, becoming elements from the game, it becomes more and more difficult for the party of friends to separate reality from game-based fantasy… Written by Giacomo Masi and illustrated by Ilaria Gelli, GG is a story of adventure, friendship, and video games, all beautifully illustrated in a fresh, ultra-colorful "pop manga" style.

$14.99 7/8/2026

HARD STYLE JUICE TP

(W) Clay McCormack (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Ricardo López Ortiz

Wrestling is big business in arenas across the country, and for the Castros, it's the family business. "King" Castro is the patriarch of the family, he's also the manager, booker, promotor, MC, and owner of the local independent wrestling promotion KCPW. His daughter, Ramonita "Mona" Castro, has dreams of going to business school, but also has a penchant for wrestling. And his son, Rey Castro, is the star. A real showman, Rey is known as the "King of the Death Match," and he's on the verge of getting a contract to go pro. But when a shocking in-ring death occurs, it sends the family spiraling out of control, and down the path of revenge as one big question rears its head: was it an accident? Or was it murder? Pro Wrestling built the Castro family, and now it's about to tear it apart… The worlds of pro-wrestling and family crime drama collide in Hard Style Juice!, from writer Clay McCormack (Batman White Knight Presents: Red Hood, Redline, Poser) and featuring explosively dynamic art from Ricardo López-Ortiz (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1, Black Panther vs Deadpool). ABLAZE and Comixology Originals proudly bring this hard-hitting wrestling/crime story to print for the first time!

$19.99 7/8/2026

GRAMMATON PUNCH TP

(W) Miles Gunter (A/CA) Briane Andan

Van Nguyen isn't like other kids. Born on an eclipse, he has the ability to see and lay hands on the parasitic ghosts that feed off the energy of unsuspecting people. Van's abilities have made him a loner, but as he starts his freshman year of high school he finds himself confronting his own self-imposed boundaries while struggling to protect his classmates from the frenzy of spirits feeding off their adolescent energy. Miles Gunter (BPRD) and newcomer Briane Andan take you on a wild ride full of action, humor, teen angst and heart.

$19.99 7/1/2026

AUDREY HEPBURN HC

(W) Michele Botton (A/CA) Dorilys Giacchetto

"Everyone has their own Audrey, for some she is always twenty years old, for others she is in black and white and for others in color. Sometimes she is a European princess, a tipsy New Yorker or a UNICEF ambassador. Here you will discover her differently, made of ink and paper in a much more intimate and unvarnished dimension, without a soundtrack and with the voice you prefer. I sincerely hope that you will discover her as yours." From the preface by Luca Dotti, Hepburn's son. When Audrey Hepburn is mentioned, one thinks of her being beautiful and elegant, of her films, or of how her image is used to recall something immortal and fashionable. But Audrey was also a little girl who saw the Second World War with her own eyes, a woman who was at times fragile at work and in her private life, with a strong desire for motherhood and, above all, a boundless love for children that would lead her to find her true vocation, far from dancing or acting: she will in fact become a UNICEF ambassador to raise awareness in the world and help minors in difficulty. "When I started acting I didn't have a method, on set and on stage I just pretended to be someone else, like little girls can do for fun. And I won an Oscar!" -Audrey Hepburn.

BEATLES IN COMICS HC (MR)

(W) Michels Mabel (A) Various (CA) Christophe Billard

Here's the complete illustrated story of the Beatles from their formation, through the Beatlemania phenom all the way through their breakup. We see how they evolved along with and amplifying the uproar of the sixties, became politically and socially active and have achieved a lasting impact unparalleled in pop music. Chapters combine text and comics for complete information presented in a fun way.

Retail: $29.99

BEAUTY TP (MR)

(W) Hubert (A/CA) Kerascoet

When the repulsively ugly Coddie unintentionally saves a fairy from a spell, she does not understand the poisonous nature of the wish granted her by the fairy. The village folk no longer see her as repulsive and stinking of fish—they now perceive her as magnetically beautiful—which does not help her in her village. A young local lord saves her, but it soon becomes apparent that Coddie's destiny may be far greater than anyone ever imagined. Caustic and flamboyant, this fairy tale offers grownups an engrossing take on the nature and corrupting power of beauty, in our age of obsession with it.

Retail: $19.99

GIRL IN DIOR HC

(W/A/CA) Annie Goetzinger

The Girl in Dior is Clara, a freshly hired chronicler, fan of fashion and our guide in the busy corridors of the brand new house of Christian Dior. It's February 12, 1947, and the crème de la crème of Paris Haute Couture is flocking to the momentous event of Dior's first show. In a flurry of corolla-shaped skirts, the parade of models file down the runway. The audience is mesmerized: it's a triumph! Carmel Snow of Harper's Bazaar cries out: "It's quite a revolution, your dresses have such a new look!" Dior's career is launched, and Clara's story begins. Soon, she is picked by Dior himself to be his model… A biography docudrama marrying fiction and the story of one of the greatest couturier in history, this book is also a breathless and stunning presentation of his best designs such as those Lauren Bacall wore, rendered by bestselling artist Annie Goetzinger, seen for the first time on this side of the Atlantic. Retail: $29.99

QUEEN IN COMICS HC (MR)

(W) Emmanuel Marie & Sophie Blitman (A) Various (CA) Bast

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury form one of the greatest rock bands in the world. Under the leadership of its charismatic singer, Queen is a planetary success for each hit with its decadent shows, inimitable aesthetics and style. "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "Don't Stop Me Now" or even "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" are just some of the hits! Discover the great stories and little secrets surrounding the legend!

Retail: $27.99

SURROUNDED AMERICAS FIRST SCHOOL FOR BLACK GIRLS 1832 HC

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A/CA) Stephane Fert

In 1832, in Canterbury, Connecticut, a "charming and picturesque" little school for young girls opens to accommodate around twenty residents. Educating girls is a bit ridiculous and useless, they think in the area, but harmless enough. Until the day when the "charming school", led by Prudence Crandall, announces that it will now welcome Black girls…. Thirty years before the abolition of slavery, some fifteen young people in the Crandall school are greeted by a wave of hostility of insane proportion. White America is afraid of some of its children. The story of this school and its legal legacy for civil rights cannot be understated. Crandall v. State (of Connecticut) was the first full-throated civil rights case in U.S. history. The arguments by attorneys in the Crandall case played a role in two of the most fateful Supreme Court decisions, Dred Scott v. Sandford, and the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education. It catapulted Ms. Crandall into a Civil Rights pioneer.

Retail: $24.99

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