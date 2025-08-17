Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Bane's Role In Absolute Batman #11 (Spoilers)

Absolute Bane's role in the Absolute Universe in Absolute Batman #11 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Bane's origin is reimagined for the Absolute Batman universe in issue #11 by Snyder and Mann.

Core elements like Santa Prisca, Peña Duro, and the Venom drug remain but key family dynamics shift.

Bane's father survives and is a positive influence, contrasting the original King Snake backstory.

Absolute Bane interacts with Joker, Deathstroke, KGBeast, hinting at crossovers with other Absolute titles.

This week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #11 by Scott Snyder and Clay Mann, telling the origin of Absolute Bane in this universe. With some similarities and differences along the way. What did they keep, what did they junk, what did they make better? And just how spoilery will this get? I'm going to go with… minor spoilers. Beyond the preview, but not too much and not with the big twists. That's for Wednesday…

Created by Dennis O'Neil, Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan for Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 in 1992, Bane was the child of King Snake, a revolutionary of the island of Santa Prisca, who conducted a failed coup. He was killed, but his pregnant wife survived. According to the law, the sentence was passed to his then-unborn son, in the Peña Duro prison, Bane's mother, imprisoned with him, died when he was six. He turned to self-improvement in prison, reading, bodybuilding and learning to fight. His first murder was at eight, seeing him moved to a cell below sea level, flooding every night. He became the "king" of Peña Duro and was picked as a test subject for the Venom drug, which had killed everyone else but not him, but he needed constant supplies. His escape saw him turn to Gotham and Batman as a challenge. The New 52 changed a little from Paul Jenkins, Joe Harris and David Finch. In this version, Bane's father was imprisoned and then escaped, leaving his son behind him, forced to serve the rest of his sentence for him, again in a flooded cell.

Absolute Bane, as with much of the Absolute Universe, takes certain aspects and flips them. While keeping certain details exactly the same. So Santa Prisc, revolutionaries, and imprisoned in Pena Duro, the flooding cell, and the decades spent, but here his father is imprisoned alongside him. Just as Absolute Bruce Wayne gets to keep his mother, Absolute Bane gets to keep his Dad.

And also, he's a much better father figure than King Snake was. He even manages to do a bit of needlework amongst the rats, insects and flooded cells. As we get an origin for the mask as well…

And that's when things flip even further. He doesn't have eyes on Gotham, Gotham has eyes on him.

While leads to Bane getting the Venom treatments, as well as a run down through others who the Absolute Joker has been working with.

So that's Absolute KGBeast, Absolute Deathstroke and maybe… a tie-in to Absolute Superman if that comes close to the Ghuls? As Absolute Bane is loosed on the world.

Okay, okay, I know you all want to know what happened with Bane, Bane's father, the Joker and Batman but… Absolute Bane blew up Tower Bridge? Seriously now? What else is happening in Absolute Great Britain in the Absolute Universe? Absolute Batman #11 by Scott Snyder and Clay Mann is published on Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? $4.99 8/20/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!