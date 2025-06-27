Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman In One Month, DC Wants More Orders

Absolute Saturn Girl meets Superman in one month in Superman #28, and DC Comics wants retailers to order more copies.

Superman knows Saturn Girl. Hell, Saturn Girl kissed his son Jonathan Kent while he was still working things out. But in the next issue of Superman, we are getting another Saturn Girl. One from an Absolute Universe. Probably, the whole Darkseid Legion/Absolute Universe thing isn't entirely tied down…

And comic book retailers who match their orders of Superman #28 to those of Superman #22 will be allowed to purchase additional copies of Superman #28 in bundles of 25 for $25, or $1 a copy. Which will allow for promotional outreach, for retailers to reach the ceiling of potential sales and maybe, just maybe, get a few more copies on the shelf for when readers decide they actually want a copy on the day of release. This has all been lined up since the DC All-In Special…

With Booster Gold captured by this Absolute/Darkseid Legion… and the Doomsday Time Trapper predicting Darkseid's return.

And at the end of Superman #23? Absolute versions of Lightning Lad, Colossal Boy, and Saturn Girl from the All-In Special, invading the main DC Comics continuity.

And taking Booster Gold on a trip to meet the Doomsday Time Trapper.

With Doomsday Time Trappeer taking a trip to find the World Forger, leaving Booster Gold behind with the Legion.

Which he managed to do in an entirely different comic book.

Predicting an upcoming Crisis and the end of everything…

How will all this tie together? And what does Absolute Saturn Girl want with Superman anyway?

SUPERMAN #28

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN VERSUS DARKSEID'S LEGION–A CRUCIAL NEW CHAPTER OF THE ALL IN SAGA! Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?! Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe! $4.99 7/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!