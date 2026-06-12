Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, jim lee, lunar, scott williams, sdcc

Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman Variants For SDCC

Jim Lee and Scott Williams' Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman Retailer-Exclusive variant cover art for SDCC

Article Summary Jim Lee unveils Absolute Batman #22, plus Absolute Superman #21 and Wonder Woman #22 SDCC retailer variants.

Scott Williams shares the inked Absolute Trinity covers, confirming the trio as San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

The Absolute Batman retailer-exclusive variants are set for Lunar Distribution’s SDCC event for comic shop staff.

Alex Sinclair’s colored versions are still to come ahead of Lunar’s July 23 retailer party at The Whiskey House.

Jim Lee has released the pencilled original artwork and Scott Williams the inked versions for the San Diego Comic-Con retailer exclusive variant editions of Absolute Batman #22, Absolute Superman #21 and Absolute Wonder WOman #22 which will be given to comic book store owners, managers and employees attending the Lunar Distribution event at the show.

Jim Lee says "Absolute Trinity! Pencils for retailer variant covers for Absolute Batman 22, Absolute Superman 21 and Absolute Wonder Woman 22. Only at San Diego Comic Con July 23-26. For inks check out @scottwilliamsinks. Colors at @sinccolor…More details to come"

And Scott Williams says "@jimlee just posted up the tightest, sweetest pencils of our three Absolute covers, you owe it to yourself to go check his page to see it in all its graphite glory. My only assignment with these three covers was not to screw it up in the inking stage! These will be SDCC exclusives by the way. More deets to come… #batman #wonderwoman #superman #absolute #comics"

We now wait on Alex Sinclair for the coloured versions… Lunar Distribution will be hosting an event during San Diego Comic-Com on the Thursday evening of the show, the 23rd of July at The Whiskey House, at 420 Third Ave, and a a free event available to a maximum of two representatives per active comic book store whose account is in good standing with Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided, and possibly some of these retailer exclusive covers as well.

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