Absolute Superman: Noir Edition #1 Preview: Krypton's Dark Knight

Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval reimagine the Man of Steel in Absolute Superman: Noir Edition #1. A stripped-down Superman faces his darkest hour. Who is the Absolute Man of Steel?

Article Summary Experience Jason Aaron & Rafa Sandoval's dark reimagining in Absolute Superman: Noir Edition #1.

Out December 4th, witness Superman's struggle, stripped of home, family, and fortress.

Will the "Absolute Man of Steel" survive his most vulnerable, noir-inspired transformation?

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN: NOIR EDITION #1

DC Comics

0924DC863

0924DC864 – Absolute Superman: Noir Edition #1 Blank Cover – $5.99

0924DC865 – Absolute Superman: Noir Edition #1 Cover – $7.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $4.99

