Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Absolute Wonder Woman #12 Gets Absolute Debut You've Been Waiting For

Absolute Wonder Woman #12 gets an Absolute debut that you've all been waiting for (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #12 spotlights the highly anticipated debut of a major Absolute character.

Written by Kelly Thompson and illustrated by Hayden Sherman, this issue promises fast sellouts.

Upcoming issues hint at global supernatural threats and deepening mysteries for Diana to solve.

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman team up for the first time in an epic crossover storyline.

Next week sees the publication of Absolute Wonder Woman #12 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. And basically, comic book stores should probably put in a reorder if they can. Because it marks the debut of an Absolute character that a lot of people have been waiting for, asking about and demanding. And they didn't mention any of this in the solicits and solicitations… okay, well, there was a bit of a tease.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

AN ESCAPE FROM THE MAZE?! Be careful what you wish for, Diana, as you just might get it. With a surprising but not unwelcome ally, Diana makes her final moves inside the maze. But even in winning the day, there will be devastating losses to bear. $4.99 9/24/2025

I expect a fast sellout and a faster second print than usual… and ahead of Absolute Batman popping by in December…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #13

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman

THE TRUTH OF THE AMAZONS! As Diana learns more of the myth of the Amazons from Barbara in Gateway City, a series of violent supernatural events begins occurring one after another, drawing Diana all over the globe to fight. Noticing a pattern, Diana enlists Etta to help her crack the mystery of why these events are happening in these places and how to stop them. The answer? Too personal to imagine. $4.99

10/22/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman THE TRUTH OF THE AMAZONS! As Diana learns more of the myth of the Amazons from Barbara in Gateway City, a series of violent supernatural events begins occurring one after another, drawing Diana all over the globe to fight. Noticing a pattern, Diana enlists Etta to help her crack the mystery of why these events are happening in these places and how to stop them. The answer? Too personal to imagine. $4.99 10/22/2025 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman

WONDER WOMAN BATTLES…THE EARTH ITSELF? To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 11/26/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman WONDER WOMAN BATTLES…THE EARTH ITSELF? To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 11/26/2025 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!